Payal Ghosh, who has alleged Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, has now decided to register a complaint with National Commission for Women (NCW) against the filmmaker. Her decision comes after the response to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma promising her support as the actor sought action against Kashyap.

Responding to Payal Ghosh's tweet, Rekha Sharma shared the link of the process to file a complaint with NCW and said that the organisation will look into the matter. The actor replied to Rekha that she will follow the process.

On Saturday, Payal shared a video of her interview with the news channel ABN Telugu where she opened up about the incident that happened around 2014 and 2015. She claimed that the director asked her to come to another room and then obscenely sought a sexual act from her. She also said that Anurag spoke about other actresses who did so and were just a call away. She alleged that the incident took place around the time of Bombay Velvet release and Kashyap alleged that many are ready to 'sleep with him to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor'. She also said that the filmmaker smelt of 'whiskey, ganja or charas'. She further claimed that he bragged about his rise in the film industry and said 'calls made by Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar'.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything.”

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

On Saturday, taking to Twitter, Payal Ghosh wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! (sic).”

However, Anurag Kashyap called the allegations ‘baseless’ and ‘lies’ and terming it as an attempt to silence him. He also expressed displeasure about ‘dragging Bachchans and other actresses’ into her statement.