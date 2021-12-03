Though Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming lavish wedding in Ranthambore, the reports keep the fans busy with interesting updates. Now, Krushna Abhishek confirmed the celebrity couple’s wedding and it will leave you excited. Well, as per Krushna, who is also Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, confirmed that the preparations are going on in full swing.Also Read - Will Salman Khan Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Arpita Khan Reveals All

During an interview with ABP News, when asked about wedding preparations, he revealed, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai (Yes, their wedding preps are on in full swing but everything is being done very secretly)."

It is also being said that Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses resort and spa in Sawai Madhopur will have around 200 guests only, in the wake of Omnicron variant.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be registering the marriage before the court of law soon in Mumbai. A source close to the couple was quoted as saying by India Today, “Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.