Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work: Actor Ranbir Kapoor to work after wedding with Alia Bhatt as the shutterbugs greeted him with good wishes. As soon as the actor stepped out of his car, the shutterbugs shouted ‘Shaadi Mubarak(congratulations on your wedding).’ The Kapoor scion was seen getting inside a building in a video clip gone viral. Check out this post shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Inside Pics of Ranbir-Alia Wedding's Neon-Lit Party!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Beaming With Joy as Sis-In-Law Alia Bhatt's Kaleera Falls On Her - See Pics!

Ranbir Gives A Thumbs Up To Paparazzi!

In the video Ranbir can be seen donning a black cap and a navy blue mask. The actor wore casual blue plaid shirt teamed with beige pants and white shoes. As soon as Ranbir came out of his car photographers screamed shaadi mubarak. The actor flashed a thumbs up sign while getting clicked and went straight inside the building. Check out this post by Viral Bhayani: Also Read - Soni Razdan Gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Watch To Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Handpicks Kashmiri Shawls For Guests At Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia To Work With Wonder Woman!

On April 16 evening The Brahmastra actor and wife Alia participated in a post wedding bash. The couple were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Riddima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Akanksha Jain Kapoor. Alia is about to begin work on her Hollywood project with Gal Gadot soon.

For more updates on Ranbir and Alia check out this space.