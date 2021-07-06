Mumbai: Veteran actor Shagufta Ali, popular for her roles in many TV shows and Hindi films, is struggling to make her ends meet these days. The actor, who had undergone breast cancer treatment 20 years back, is currently suffering from diabetes and other health problems and has sought financial help. In an interview with ETimes, Shagufta revealed that she has been dealing with a huge financial crunch for the last four years and is trying very hard to survive with all the health conditions she has. Also Read - Senior TV Actor Shagufta Ali Facing Financial Crisis, Is Losing Eyesight And Needs Money For Treatment

Shagufta Ali, who worked with Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in their hit show Saans, said that she also reached out to actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood to seek financial help but she got to know that they don't help with money but only provide services. The veteran actor said that CINTAA also approached her with help but the amount that they had offered was so small that she had to decline their help.

Shagufta was quoted as saying, "I haven't received any help till now. CINTAA had earlier contacted me to help but I couldn't take their help because the amount was not sufficient for any kind of thing. I was a member of CINTAA and I know they can help with a certain amount only and that would have not been helpful for me. So I did not take their help. I tried to contact Sonu Sood sir but they don't help with financial expenditure. So nothing worked out with him."

Earlier, in another interview with entertainment portal Spotboye, she said that she had to sell all her jewellery and car in the last four years to support her financially but now, all those means have also gone away and she is left with nothing to support herself. Shagufta added that due to extreme diabetes, her feet are always swollen and numb, and she has started having vision problems, and that's the reason she thought this was the high time to seek some help.

Highlighting that she needs money for both her and her mother’s treatment, Shagufta told the daily, “More than medical help at this point I need financial help. Because my mother and I are already undergoing treatment and we have our doctors it’s just that we don’t have financial aid. So for medical help, we need financial assistance. Right now work and financial help is more important.”

Loss of work during the pandemic, shutting down of theatres, markets, and a partial shutdown of the film industry have forced many people including actors to seek financial help.