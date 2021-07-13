Mumbai: Veteran actor Shagufta Ali recently opened up on struggling financially in life. As the media reported about her problem and how she has been seeking monetary help for her and her mother’s treatment, the actor started getting some relief from her colleagues in the film industry. After Rohit Shetty and Johnny Lever extended a helping hand, Colors TV also called the senior actor on their popular reality show Dance Deewane and had Madhuri Dixit help her with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.Also Read - Dance Deewane 3: Shagufta Ali Receives Financial Aid of Rs 5 Lakh From Madhuri Dixit On Behalf Of The Show

Shagufta, who was totally taken aback by the generous gesture of the channel, talked about the entire experience in her latest interview with Indian Express. The veteran actor said that she had no idea that the channel was going to give her a cheque and that the show's judge Madhuri would show so much respect and love for her. Shagufta said that she agreed to come on the show because she was already in love with the talent there, and she thought of it as an opportunity to interact with the audience while sharing her ordeal.

The actor was quoted as saying, "To be back in front of the camera was another temptation, and then I thought maybe I would be able to reach more people if I share my ordeal on the platform. It was so shocking for me when I was given the cheque. I couldn't find words to even react." Shagufta was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years back while she was still shooting for her popular TV show Saans, with Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. The side effects of the chemotherapy led her to develop diabetes and she's struggling with the same.

Talking about the love she has been showered with ever since she came out with her story, Shagufta said, “It was so touching when Madhuri Dixit remembered details of her project together, years back. I went on the show on a whim, little did I know that they would honour me and give me so much love. Everyone was so sweet to me that I was overwhelmed.”

The 54-year-old actor mentioned that she has found a new hope seeing people connecting with her and telling her to keep her spirits up. “It has given me new hopes and I am positive that I will be able to fight this situation. I can’t wait to resume work once my health permits,” she said.