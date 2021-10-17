Mumbai: Like many actors and well-wishers of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, comedian Krushna Abhishek and his partner Kashmera Shah also spoke in support of the Khan family and wished for Aryan Khan to come out of the jail soon. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in an alleged rave party case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him on October 3, Sunday and a special NDPS court sent him to judicial custody later.Also Read - Aryan Khan Gets to do 10-Minutes Long Video Call With Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri From Arthur Road Jail

Calling it all ‘sad’ and wishing for Aryan’s release soon, Krushna said that they are constantly praying for the family. “Uske parents kitne pareshaan honge (His parents must be so worried). I just want everything to go fine,” he said. The comedian added that this is a ‘torture’ and one should end SRK’s hardships now. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest: Love And Backlash Are Parts of Being Celebrity

Krushna said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be solved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh bhai to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore).” Kashmera, who is a mom of two, added, “That is very sad, yaar. I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too) so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily.”

Apart from Krushna and Kashemra, many industry people including Hrithik Roshan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Raj Babbar, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Somy Ali, and Sussanne Khan among others have written on social media in supoport of SRK and his family. Meanwhile, a special NDPS court reserved its order on Aryan’s bail plea till October 20.