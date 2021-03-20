Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn finally came together for a commercial. The two actors starred in the new advertisement of a pan masala brand. Ajay has been associated with the brad for a long time but Shah Rukh Khan joining him, lead to various kinds of reactions from the fans. While, many celebrated the union of Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, many paved the way for hilarious memes. A certain section of netizens even tried to sum up Ajay’s wife, actor Kajol’s reaction watching the two stars in the same frame and there were few who did not appreciate Shah Rukh Khan’s addition to the brand. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal' at Friend's Wedding | WATCH

One user wrote, "When all director, producer's, and whole Bollywood failed to do so,#vimal make it possible and bring them together.#SRK in #vimal ad"

Another tweeted, "Director and story failed to cast them together, but Vimal ad made it possible. The Baap of Avengers!"

Check Reactions Here:

Vimal Team Annouced Next Ad Also With SRK…. #Vimal Meanwhile : Srkain… pic.twitter.com/ohnEFjnlJG — բαɾժҽҽղ sɾk αตαղ (@FardeenSrk12) March 20, 2021

Srkians to SRK after watching him in #Vimal adv. pic.twitter.com/CXAsLZ92Py — Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) March 20, 2021

After seeing Ajay Devgan and SRK bonding over #Vimal, Kajol be like – pic.twitter.com/4R70z0gurP — Abhishek Pandey (@AbhiTalkies) March 20, 2021

Wealthy actors endorsing #Gutka, how much more money do you need to earn? No other options?

Disappointed with .@iamsrk for joining .@ajaydevgn for the #Vimal ad! ‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/Fwl6R4SX5t — (@RangeelaDesi) March 20, 2021



Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screen since the release of his film, Zero. He will be making a comeback with Yash Raj Films, Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reportedly, Salman Khan will appear in a cameo role. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand has few movies in his pipeline. He will be next seen in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Mayday and Golmaal 5. He is also backing Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull.