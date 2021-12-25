Mumbai: The shooting for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is currently underway. However, here’s some big update. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in the movie. As per a report in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be sharing the screen for Tiger 3 franchise. Reportedly, King Khan will be playing the role of a RAW officer in the movie. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, reports mention that Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for the movie in February 2022. “All the reports about Shah Rukh shooting with Salman are not true. They will shoot together in February 2022,” said a source cited by ETimes.Also Read - Bigg Boss Jammu Version Is Fake and Fraud? Endemol Says Rights Not Given To Anyone | Full Statement

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is about two fictional characters – an Indian spy (RAW) named Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger and a Pakistani spy (ISI) named Zoya Humaini (played by Katrina Kaif). However, their destiny changes after they fall in love. The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has already shot his part for SRK's Pathan. Reportedly, the makers of the movie are planning to bring Tiger, Pathan and Kabir together for a never seen before action scene.