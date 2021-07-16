Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan has been released and is receiving mixed responses from the audience. Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan watched the movie and reviewed it.Also Read - Toofan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

King Khan took to Twitter mentioning that he watched the movie and liked it. He further appreciated Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal’s performance and mentioned that one must make more movies like this. “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote. Also Read - Devdas Completes 19 Years: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Dhoti Kept Falling Off' As He Shares Unseen BTS Pictures

Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2021

Toofaan is a sports drama and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Farhan Akhtar as a national-level boxer. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film has been released on Amazon Prime Video.

A few days back, the makers of the movie shared the BTS Video of Farhan Akhtar’s hardcore training to turn into an ace boxer. In the video, Farhan could be seen training for a physically fit body. The video was widely shared on social media and loved by the fans.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he recently resumed shooting for director Sidharth Anand’s Pathan that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.