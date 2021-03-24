Actor Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the silver screen after a sabbatical of three years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. As per the tweet by Umair Sandhu, Film Critic, SRK has become the highest-paid actor in India and a hike in his remuneration fee. As per the tweet, the Badshah of Bollywood is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for the film that also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. With this, he has left behind Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Also Read - 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar - List of People Making Films on Lord Ram

The tweet reads, "Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the "Highest Paid Actor " in India now. He charged whopping " 100 cr " for #Pathan."



The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and went on the floors in November last year in Mumbai. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo role. A source close to the development told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Siddharth Anand’s narration and that is why he decided to go with Pathan first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also a part of the film, are expected to join the shoot at a later date. The film’s music is being composed by Vishal Dadlani and he just confirmed the film.

No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! 🙏🏽🤘🏽

The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we’re all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/o4SKAZnprX — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 24, 2021



Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the protagonist while John will be essaying the role of an antagonist after a long time. The film also marks the return of John in the role of a villain under the Yash Raj Banner after New York (2009). In fact, it was Yash Raj Films that catapulted John Abraham into the big villain league with Dhoom (2004). The superstar had no release post-Zero (2018) and fans since then have been looking forward to his next release.