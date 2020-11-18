The ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the film set as he began the shooting of his upcoming film, Pathan. The actor was spotted outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai sporting an edgy look. The photos soon made it to social media leaving his fans excited, who were eagerly waiting for him to announce a film. Also Read - Saand Ki Aankh Producer Nidhi Parmar Donates 42 Litres of Breast Milk During COVID-19 Lockdown To Help Newborns

Just like Rohit Shetty flagged off his next film Cirkus without much fanfare, Yash Raj Films too had kept SRK’s shoot date guarded. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Slams IPS Officer Roopa Moudgil For Her Statement, Says 'Living Off on Tax Money'

Check out the pictures here:

A source close to the development told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Siddharth Anand’s narration and that is why he decided to go with Pathan first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also a part of the film, are expected to join the shoot at a later date.

The superstar had no release post Zero (2018) and fans since then have been looking forward for his next release. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shah Khan will be playing the protagonist while John will be essaying the role of an antagonist after a long time. The film also marks the return of John in the role of a villain under the Yash Raj Banner after New York (2009). In fact, it was Yash Raj Films that catapulted John Abraham in the big villain league with Dhoom (2004).

Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo role in Brahmastra where he will be seen playing the role of a scientist, who introduces the world to the all-new fantasy universe.