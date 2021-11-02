Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. While his fans showered love on him, his friends and colleagues from the industry also expressed all their admiration for him on social media. Topping all were the wishes sent by his buddy Salman Khan, and actor Alia Bhatt.Also Read - Aryan Khan And Arbaaz Merchant Not Talking to Each Other, Aslam M Says 'They Will Stay Away'

Salman took to social media to post a throwback picture of him posing with SRK with a simple caption that read, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai. Happy birthday mere bhai…@iamsrk (sic). The two superstars could be seen smiling for the cameras in the picture that Salman used to celebrate their brotherhood.

In another post, Alia Bhatt dedicated an open letter to Shah Rukh Khan. The two have worked together in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi and has now collaborated as producers on Darlings. In her beautiful note on social media, Alia wrote how Shah Rukh Khan stands for love in all its forms and he has all the love in the world to give to people.

“My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever – because that’s all you give us (sic),” wrote Alia in the caption of her post while sharing a picture of SRK taking a selfie with the sea of fans outside Mannat.

Several other stars including Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker, and Mrunal Thakur wished the King Khan the best on his birthday.