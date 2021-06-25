Mumbai: It’s been over three decades that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining us all. The king of romance has completed 29 years long journey in Bollywood. On this special day, the actor took to Twitter thanking fans. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Rift With Shah Rukh Khan: I am Not His Voice | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans and added that he has spent ‘more than half of his life’ trying to entertain the audience. “Been working. Just saw the ‘overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel love,” the superstar wrote. Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Unseen Childhood Pic of Herself Kissing Shah Rukh Khan Cutely, Superstar Misses His Baby

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Tom Hiddleston aka Loki's 'Bollywood = SRK' Comment: You are Kind, God of Mischief

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. Before that, he had worked in several television shows as well. However, Deewana became a turning point in the life of King Khan since it was a mega-hit. In these 29 years, Shah Rukh Khan worked in several successful movies including Baadshah, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Devdas, Kal Ho Na Ho, Don 2 and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others.

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates nearly 30 years in Bollywood, his fans also made sure that #29GoldenYearsOfSRK remained a top trend on social media. Several fans took to Twitter showering love on the megastar. Take a look:

King we are always with you. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QXTbMSHHWa — 🇮🇳SRKsBHAKT🚩#PATHAN🔥 (@BhaktOfSRK) June 24, 2021

#shahrukhkhan Nothing to the world’s biggest Superstar, a journey which inspire millions of middle class people that “kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi… niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai” #29GoldenYearsOfSRK . pic.twitter.com/c6pEF0iFCT — SRK 29 🌍 (@im_divy_) June 24, 2021

Thank You for making me smile when I’m down. Thank You for inspiring me when i need inspiration. Thank you for teaching me something through your interviews. I love you Khan Saab. Thank you for everything ❤ #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ACKuNm4XU2 — Gurdeep ⚡ (@Gurdeep_0701) June 24, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018 along with Anushka Sharma.