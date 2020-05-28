Actor Shah Rukh Khan has come to the aid of those affected after the cyclone Amphan hit the coastal regions of East India and Bangladesh recently. The actor, who’s also the ambassador of the state of West Bengal, donated an undisclosed amount through his NGO Meer Foundation. His IPL Team, KKR, which also represents West Bengal in the game, also extended help and promised to plant around 5000 trees in Kolkata to restore the natural balance in the city. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Series Betaal Faces Plagiarism Charges, Marathi Writers Reach Court And Complain to SWA

The official Instagram handle of the Meer Foundation posted about the contribution. It mentioned that the state is going through a tough time and needs help. The post revealed that a contribution has been made to the West Bengal CM's Relief Fund. Apart from this, essential hygiene kits have been distributed to those in need in the four most affected regions – Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur.

Earlier, SRK contributed to provide relief in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 crisis. He gave away his office space to the BMC to be converted into a quarantine centre for women, children, and old people. He also contributed 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal through Meer Foundation and the Kolkata Knight Riders, along with a donation to the PM CARES Fund.