Shah Rukh Khan's viral tweet for Indian women's hockey team: Indian Women's Hockey Team went a step closer to winning a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics by beating Australia in the quarter-final match. While the world is celebrating this tough victory, the 'ex-coach' of the Indian women's hockey team – Kabir Khan aka superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems double proud. On Monday evening, SRK cheered for Team India at the Olympics and motivated them to bring a gold medal home.

Reposting a tweet shared by Sjoerd Marijne, the Indian women's hockey team coach, SRK said that he's waiting for the gold but not without giving a cheeky reference to his iconic character – Kabir Khan from superhit movie Chak De! India ironically showed the Indian women's hockey team beating Australia in the finals. Shah Rukh's tweet that has now been retweeted by over 10 thousand people and liked by around 70K Twitter users, read, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan (sic)". Check out the full conversation here:

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

India will be playing its semi-final match at the Olympics on Wednesday. The women’s team’s tremendous feat at reaching the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Olympic games has filled the hearts with pride. Twitter and other social media platforms are filled with compliments and posts boosting the morale of the players. Many fans are also surprised to see the real-life visuals from the match looking so similar to the reel-life scenes from Chak De! India. Actor Randeep Hooda also compared the same and tweeted, “What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi-final like ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 (sic)”

Let’s cheer for the team now!