Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his grief after a member of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, Abhijeet passed away. Taking to Twitter, he paid his condolence and wrote, “We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend.” Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan's Circus And Fauji, Doordarshan to Telecast Doosra Keval



Earlier Red Chillies announced the sad news of his demise and wrote, “The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.” (sic)

Before Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan along with actor Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mishra founded Dreamz Unlimited 1999 where films such as Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani were produced. After a few years, the company name was changed to Red Chillies Entertainment in 2003 and during that time SRK’s wife Gauri Khan joined the venture. The first film to be produced under the banner was Main Hoon Na. Talking about the same, Farah Khan said, “SRK kept his word. He re-branded his production company Dreamz Unlimited as Red Chillies Entertainment and Main Hoon Na was the first film of the latter. Me and Shah Rukh had a really good partnership. He was a fabulous producer. He would want to make the film bigger and he never even once questioned me about any decision.”

The production house last outing was Kamyaab and now it is coming out with Netflix Original horror-thriller Betaal.

