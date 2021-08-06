Mumbai: The king of hearts aka Shah Rukh Khan can be seen being very emotional and heartbroken after the women’s hockey team lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The team ended up giving the toughest battle but in the end, they lost 5-4. Shah Rukh Khan was heavily invested all this time and was constantly cheering the team through his tweets on Twitter. He kept a track of the entire tournament and did not leave a single moment out to congratulate them or inspire them. He tweeted,” Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory.”Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 15 Today Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok Stays in Contention For Historic Silver; Wrestler Bajrang Punia Storms Into Semis; IND Women Lose Hockey Bronze

Take a look at Shah Rukh’s tweet for the Women’s Hockey Team:

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021



But not just for the women’s hockey team, he has been a cheerleader for the men’s hockey team too!

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021



Shah Rukh Khan and his love for sports dots way back in the Chak De! India movie. Playing the role of the coach, Kabir Khan, the character led the women's hockey team to success. Directed by Shimit Amin, the movie became a critical and commercial success. Unlike usual romantic and goofy roles, SRK was seen as a serious character. The title track became an unofficial anthem for Indian sports which was composed by popular musicians Salim-Sulaiman and performed by Sukhwinder Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan is very witty and funny. When the women's team had qualified for the semi-finals, he retweeted coach Sjoerd Marijne's tweet about further delaying because of the team's progress. SRK being SRK! His tweet read, "Haan Haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," a subtle reference to his role of Kabir Khar in the film Chak De! India."

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021



As far as the work front is concerned, SRK was last seen on screen in Zero directed by Anand L Rai which was released in 2018. He will surely come back to his acting game as there are some rumours about some unannounced official movie Pathan and a few more.