Shah Rukh Khan's First Pics After Aryan Khan's Bail: Actor Shah Rukh Khan was finally seen smiling with his legal team as his son Aryan Khan got bail on Thursday from Bombay High Court. The superstar's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after which a special NDPS court sent him to judicial custody. Aryan's bail hearing was heard for three continuous days in a row before judge Nitim Sambre granted him bail when the star kid's lawyer argued that 'bail is the norm, jail is an exception.'

Shah Rukh Khan, who was at a plush hotel, during the bail hearing of his son on Thurdsday, posed with the team of his lawyers, Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai, Mukul Rohatgi, and others as they celebrated the court's order in the actor's favour. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, whose name has also cropped up in the case related to the extortion charges on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, was also present with the superstar at the hotel. The picture shows many happy faces finally taking a sigh of relief.

Aryan was kept in NCB's custody for three days after which he spent around 21 days in the Arthur Road jail. The 23-year-old was arrested by the NCB along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha who were also granted bail by the high court on Thursday.

While the complete bail order by the court is yet to be released, Aryan’s lawyer told the media on Thursday that he will be coming out either Friday or on Saturday. SRK’s fans are elated to hear the news and have showered love on their favourite star by celebrating outside Mannat in Mumbai. While #ShahRukhKhan is trending on Twitter, pictures of the fans from across the country are being shared online.