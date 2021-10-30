Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally back home at his Bandra bungalow Mannat. The star kid was in the Arthur Road Jail for 23 days and was in custody for 28 days. Aryan’s parents – Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan are worried and have reportedly decided that Aryan will undergo health check-ups along with routine counseling, among other things.Also Read - Aryan Khan Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan After 28 Days, SRK's Fans Celebrate | LIVE Updates

A source close to the family told Bollywood Life that Shah Rukh and Gauri want to ensure that he is not in trauma after what he has been through in the last few days. The source was quoted as saying, "Aryan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he has been away from home and we all know the conditions inside jails. Also, it is more so important keeping Covid in mind." That source also revealed that Aryan's nutrition and that he has not been eating inside the jail has been a point of concern for mother Gauri and hence, "a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists after Aryan's thorough blood tests will be followed."

The source further added, "Aryan is just 23-year-old and he has gone through a lot the past 28 days. Being arrested and sent to jail with hardened criminals, to live inside four walls in such horrible conditions, is not easy for anyone. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been very worried about Aryan's mental state and the trauma he must have gone through. They have planned counseling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible so that he can come out of all that this chapter has broken inside him."

Shah Rukh and Gauri will reportedly keep Aryan away from parties, his friends, and public glare for some time and will also be keeping a tab on his and his friends.