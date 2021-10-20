Mumbai: Star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are reportedly doing the best that they know to ensure their elder son Aryan Khan is home today. As mentioned in a report published by an entertainment portal, SRK and Gauri have been praying a lot considering the times are such that they would do anything to get their son back home.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Alleged WhatsApp Drugs Chat With Debut Female Actor Submitted in Court by NCB, Read on

A source close to the star couple told Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh and Gauri are not very 'devout' but their kid's safety and security have made them do everything that they possibly can to ensure that their 23-year-old son comes home soon. The report quoted the source as saying, "Neither Shah Rukh nor Gauri is very devout. But when it comes to our children we all become god-fearing and superstitious. Aryan's parents have been praying a lot. They haven't been getting much sleep. If their son doesn't get bail today, they wouldn't know what to do."

The report further mentioned the family friend saying that SRK and Gauri aren't clear why their son has been kept under custody and what exactly is his fault. The source said, "They don't know what exactly their son is guilty of. They just want him home. They want Aryan to be under house arrest for at least two months. No parties, no late nights. Not even outings with friends. Aryan will have to be very careful of the company that he keeps from now, and his parents will make sure of that."

A special NDPS court is expected to pronounce its judgment on Aryan Khan's bail plea at around 2:45 pm today. While Aryan's lawyers have argued that no drugs were recovered from the star-kid, the NCB has argued that they want the custody to investigate Aryan's alleged links with peddlers.