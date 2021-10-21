Shah Rukh Khan Meets His Son Aryan Khan At Arthur Road Jail: Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing on Thursday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited his son at the Arthur Road Jail, where he has been lodged since October 8. The son and father had 16 to 18 minutes of meeting through the intercom and with a glass wall between them. However, as King Khan left the premises and headed towards his car, he was mobbed by the crowd present outside the prison.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Plea Highlights: Bombay HC Rejects Video-Conferencing Hearing, Postpones To Tuesday

In the video shared by ANI on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen walking out of the jail along with heavy security personnel and the police. Despite cops and security staff are surrounding the actor, a crowd gathered around and tried to grapple him and even some shutterbugs shoved mic onto his face. The security personal then tried to move the crowd away as SRK manages to get to his car. Also Read - Ahead Of Aryan Khan Bail Hearing, Shah Rukh Khan Folds His Hands In Front of Paps As He Meets His Son At Arthur Road Jail

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021



As per the NDTV report, Shah Rukh Khan had to take the visiting token to meet his son. The jail authorities were also present at the visitation section when SRK spoke with his son. While leaving the jail, SRK even folded his hands towards the crowd and greeted them. It is being said that the actor cancelled all his shoots and professional commitments since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Compares It To Squid Game

Physical meetings at the jail were prohibited over the Covid-19 pandemic. These restrictions ended on Wednesday and Thursday was the first day of physical meetings in Maharashtra jails.

On Thursday, the Bombay High court postponed the bail hearing of Aryan Khan in the drug case till Tuesday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the NCB has not been served a copy of the plea. Advocate Satish Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. The High Court rejected the videoconference hearing and will be taking up the bail hearing physically in court on Tuesday (October 26).

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others.