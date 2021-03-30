Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan was taken aback to see the kind of love his film Swades continues to receive even after 17 years of its release. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, is considered one of the best performances by SRK, and its title song has got an irreplaceable place in the audience’s hearts. So much so that when the US Navy decided to honour its relationship with India, the members crooned the same song which was composed and sung by AR Rahman. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Highest-Paid Actor With Pathan, Charges Whopping Rs 100 Crores For His Comeback Film

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on Twitter in which the members of the US Navy were seen singing the popular song to mark their bonding with India. The video was first shared by India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu who took to Twitter to write, "Thank you @usnavyband for a superb performance. #HappyHoli Let the colours & music brighten our lives!Flag of IndiaFlag of United StatesEarth globe americas" (sic)

SRK shared the same tweet with a caption that read, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible." (sic)

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

Despite failing at the Box Office upon its release in 2004, Swades went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed films in the resume of both Gowarikar and SRK. It featured the actor in the role of a NASA scientist who realises his duty towards his country and how his people back home need him and his skills for real development.

If you haven’t seen it already, you can watch it on Netflix.