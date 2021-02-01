The most-awaited film Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will have a massive action sequence which is said to be shot inside Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The only films to have shot inside the Burj Khalifa are – Mission Impossible And Furious 7 and looks like Shah Rukh Khan is all set to follow the steps of Tom Cruise and shoot a prolonged and massive action sequence along with John Abraham. If it happens so, Pathan will be the very first Indian film to show Burj Khalifa from inside on the silver screen. Also Read - Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu Introduces Her Character Savi Who Ends Up On 'Crazy Ride'

As per the reports, Pathan will be the first Indian film to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. Talking about the big-scale action sequence, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The idea is to go one notch above what's already done so far. Apart from Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa and Pathan will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big-scale action scene centered around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of Pathan."

"It's a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It's a culmination of Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan's vision, to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa. Don't be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise, when you watch Pathan on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps", the source further said.

The source also revealed that that film will consist of cars, bikes, guns, blasts, and hand-to-hand combats.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Khan will be playing the protagonist while John will be essaying the role of an antagonist after a long time. The film also marks the return of John in the role of a villain under the Yash Raj Banner after New York (2009). In fact, it was Yash Raj Films that catapulted John Abraham into the big villain league with Dhoom (2004).

Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the silver screen after a sabbatical of 3 years. He was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma.