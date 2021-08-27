Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is being missed majorly by his fans on the big screen. On Thursday, Farah Khan shared a mesmerising video of SRK grooving to his popular song ‘Main Hoon Na’ and his charm will make you go bowled over. In the later part of the viral video, he is seen joined by his BFF Farah Khan as they give a hilarious twist to the track.Also Read - Anniyan Remake: Ravichandran to Move Madras High Court Against Ranveer Singh's Film

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen all dashing in brown shirt and a black pair of pants. Farah captioned the video, “With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk ♥️ there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays. (sic)” Also Read - Ranveer Singh Dances For Deepika Padukone Leaving Her Blushing at Mom's Birthday Party, Fans Ask, 'Is he Seriously Dancing in Inner Wear'?

Celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranveer Singh and other dropped comments. While Riteish wrote, “All time favourite”, Ranveer Singh dropped, “ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt.” On the other hand, fans are all hearts. Also Read - Sunil Grover Joins Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee For Action-Packed Film, Nayanthara-Sanya Malhotra Also Part Of It

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for the Sidharth Anand directorial, Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s shoot is expected to get wrapped by September end. He will also be seen flaunting his tipped six-packs in Pathan, as well as, for Atlee’s directorial. He also has a social comedy film with the ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar had no release post-Zero (2018) and fans since then have been looking forward to his next release. After the failure of Zero, SRK took a sabbatical for three years and now will be making a comeback with Pathan.