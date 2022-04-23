SRK’s Mannat Gets New Name Plate: Actor Shah Rukh Khan who recently made the big announcement on his next collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki, is getting overwhelming response from Twitterati. The actor’s house Mannat got a new stylish name plate and SRKians obsessed with the change and are celebrating the same on Twitter. It is a known fact that on the actor’s birthdays and other specials occasions the Pathaan star waves to the fans from his terrace balcony. Check out this fan tweet:Also Read - Akshay Kumar Issues Public Apology After Netizens Call Him Out For Problematic Ad- Check Viral Tweets

SRKians Tweet as Mannat Royally Trends on Twitter!

A fan account by the username BRIJWA SRK FAN shared a picture of new Mannat name plate along with a screenshot of twitter trends. As SRK's house name was trending at the top, the user captioned his tweet as, "Changing of Name-plate of his house becomes a national topic too @iamsrk #Mannat royally trending in India!" In no time netizens started tweeting about the same on the microblogging site. Many fan accounts even went on to share the before and after pictures showcasing the evolution of Mannat. A netizen shared three older pictures of Mannat's name plate along with the present picture and wrote, "New name plate on #Mannat then and now ………….#ShahRukhKhan."

SRK is All Geared For an Action-Packed Comeback!

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's next Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is anticipated to be among YRF's spy universe inclusive of Salman Khan's Tiger from Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War. Shah Rukh recently shot for Atlee's film with Tamil sensation Nayanthara and will next be seen in Rajkumar Hiarani's Dunki slated for December 2023 release. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu.

