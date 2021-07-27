Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are believed to be coming together once again on-screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s new project and here is the reason for the fans to rejoice. As per the Free Press Journal report, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan have also been approached to play key roles in the film. A source close to the development told Free Press Journal that the film is a social comedy that is based on immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two counties – Punjab and Canada. While Kajol plays the role of SRK’s wife, Taapsee Pannu has been approached to play a reporter who covers his story across the borders. Vidya Balan has been approached to play someone who helps Shah Rukh Khan in his journey.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is Typical Dad, Gives Perfect Reply to Suhana Khan’s Super Hot Photo

The source also revealed that Rajkumar Hirani was extremely impressed with Vidya's performance in Sherni and apparently she fits the role. This should also be noted that Vidya has always spoken about being a fangirl to Shah Rukh and how she has never been approached for an SRK film.

The source was quoted as saying, "Hirani's next is a social comedy about immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two countries — Punjab and Canada — with a strong emotional cord running through it, just like all his other movies. All four principal actors have performance-oriented roles. There are three actresses in the movie — one plays Shah Rukh's wife, and two more strong, layered, pivotal characters. While Kajol will play his spouse, apparently Taapsee Pannu has been approached to play a reporter, who covers his story across borders. Vidya Balan is also in talks for the third female character, someone who helps Shah Rukh in his journey."

“The filmmaker is keen to cast Shah Rukh and Kajol for his next. They last worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015), and the pair has given several blockbusters and has an excellent box office track record. It’s an exciting combination as Hirani and Kajol have never worked together. Plus, Shah Rukh-Kajol jodi is an explosive combination. And, if Taapsee and Vidya too give their nods to the project, it will be a casting coup! Hirani has given a final narration to the actors. But things are still in the nascent stage and a formal announcement will be made only after everything (dates, remuneration, contract) falls in place. The actors have been asked not to reveal anything”, the source added.

The source also said that the film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani in key roles and the music of the film will be composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. The film will be produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chilli Entertainment.

The source further added, “Apart from being Hirani’s favourite, he [Boman] is one of the finest actors we have today. His role in the movie is a quirky one, just like some of his previous characters from Hirani’s movies. The music for the movie will be composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Hirani then wanted to rewrite the script, which took time. It will be a joint production between Hirani and Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies, with Hirani also directing the film.”