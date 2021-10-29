Mumbai: After Aryan Khan’s bail order arrived on Friday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving Mannat along with his team to pick up Aryan Khan from the Arthur Road Jail. In the five-page operative bail order signed by Justice NW Sambre, Aryan Khan will be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. It further said that he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately. The bail order also stated that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court. Lawyers of Aryan Khan have arrived at the Sessions Court to complete all formalities regarding his release today.Also Read - Aryan Khan Will NOT Be Released From Arthur Road Jail Today, Here's Why

Also Read - ‘Handle Your Children’, Piyush Mishra Reacts To Aryan Khan’s Bail

Aryan Khan's lawyer will now take the certified copy of the High Court order of the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties. Post which the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan's release.

The High Court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan, and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail.

After Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, his legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”