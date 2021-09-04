Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara clicked shooting for Atlee’s next: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t keep calm as the superstar begins shooting for his upcoming pan-India film with director Atlee. Even though there’s no official word on the film, reports suggest that the director has managed to pull a great casting coup with the film starring Nayanthara opposite SRK, and the likes of Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Rana Daggubati. A few glimpses of SRK and Nayanthara reportedly shooting for a metro hijack scene in Pune are currently going viral on social media.Also Read - Pathan Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone All Set To Shoot a 'Visually Grand' Song In Spain

SRK’s fans have already waited long enough to see their favourite star back in action and seems like the wait is soon going to get over. Shah Rukh is expected to shoot for Atlee’s next, tentatively titled Jawaan, in Pune for 10 days after which the team will move to Mumbai and other locations. In the stills that are being shared widely by the fans on social media, one can see Shah Rukh looking extremely fit and stylish with Nayanthara by his side – both busy shooting for the scene with the crew members around. Check out how SRKians have gone gaga over these glimpses: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hilariously Grooves To 'Main Hoon Na' With Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh's Heart Melts | Watch

Thank You @iamsrk Sir! For start shooting of #Atlee film. Bohat acha feel kar raha hoon apko set pe dekh ke. Best of luck sir. And you’re looking so hot! ❤#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #ShahrukhKhan — Hassan Sohail (@iamHa55an) September 4, 2021

Biggg Biggg Biggg Dhamaka#ShahRukhKhan & #Nayanthara currently shooting for a metro hijack scene of #Jawaan.

Outstanding body wowww @iamsrk

Physique of #BaadShaah is a dream for many. The star looks amazingly fit. pic.twitter.com/3S4sSSNQ8t — Ozair Ahmad عزیر احمد (@OzairAh05418500) September 4, 2021

The long long awaited & most hyped #SRK #Atlee film shoot begins in Pune. It’ll later shift to Mumbai Film City. The best of talent from the South & Bollywood to collaborate for this biggie👍#ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara #Priyamani — cheppandra babu (@cheppandrababu) September 4, 2021

#Atlee is one of the best commercial director and i love his making But i hope he didnt copy any scenes from other movies😐 for SRK Proj#ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara #Beast pic.twitter.com/6QZPMct675 — Mad Max (@madmaxsouth) September 4, 2021

Shah Rukh’s last on-screen appearance was in 2018 with Aanand L Rai’s Zero after which he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor is also expected to fly to Europe later next month to shoot for Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film with Hirani is still in its pre-production stage while nobody has said anything official on any of the three films.

Are you excited to see SRK back on-screen soon?