Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan has announced his new film after Pathaan – Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to make the big announcement and released a video featuring Hirani. Both SRK and the director can be seen discussing Dunki and how the film will have everything from comedy to romance.

This will be Hirani's sixth film after the success of 3 Idiots, the Munnabhai franchise, PK and Sanju, all of which went on to become huge commercial hits and set benchmarks in the industry. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead while the story of the film is co-written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It was after wrapping up Pathan and shooting for the Atlee's film that the actor began Dunki this month. The next schedule of the film is expected to be shot in Punjab next. As per many reports in the media, SRK will be playing a Punjabi man in the film which is largely set in the Northern part of the country.

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani told the media, "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen." Adding that he's just super excited to work with a director of Hirani's calibre, SRK said, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Commenting on the same, Tapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.” While more details about the film are under wraps at the moment, SRK will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani’s world with this social comedy. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.