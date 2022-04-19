SRK Pushed by Baba Siddiqui at Iftar Party: Actor Shah Rukh Khan never misses to be a part of Baba Siddiqui’s yearly Iftar parties. The Pathaan actor makes sure to grace the Iftar bash and this year was no different. However, in a video clip went viral, Baba Siddiqui is seen forcefully pushing SRK to pose for the shutterbugs. The actor however, didn’t lose his cool but the video got angry reactions from Netizens. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Dunki, Not Donkey - Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Bring Humour And Style Together in New Film

The post went viral in no time as SRKians got outraged. People pointed out in the comments section how uncomfortable Shah Rukh was yet he maintained his calm. A section of netizens praised SRK for his humility and not losing his cool. Check out the comments:

Though die-hard SRkians couldn’t hold on to their social media outrage, it is well known that Baba Siddiqui is very close to Shah Rukh. The former MLA treats the actor as a younger brother and is quite protective about him. Since, Baba threw an Iftar bash after two years of pandemic, he got carried away due to excitement. In another video it can be seen how the host is escorting SRK while welcoming the latter to the grand Iftar bash. The Pathaan actor being the evening’s guest of honour was offered the splendid delicacies as Baba sat beside him. Check out this video showing Shah Rukh and Baba bonding like brothers:

Baba is known for his extravagant Iftar parties being among the biggest events during Eid. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are always present at the events. The star-studded evening also saw Shehnaaz Gull, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Zareen Khan and many other celebrities present at the do.

