Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally took a sigh of relief on Thursday after his son, Aryan Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. His lawyer, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, spoke to a news channel and mentioned how SRK was finally relieved when he spoke to him on the phone. He said the superstar was having sleepless nights ever since his son was arrested in the Mumbai Drugs case.

Speaking to NDTV, Rohatgi revealed that he doubts if Shah Rukh even had proper meals all these days because he could only see him having back-to-back cups of coffee. "Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy. He has been very worried for the last three-four days. I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He had been having coffee after coffee. He was very worried. I could see a big sense of relief," he said.

Shah Rukh was even assisting the legal team during the hearing of Aryan's bail application. The ex-AG added that SRK is a learned man and he wasn't just sitting idle when the lawyers were preparing for their arguments. He mentioned that SRK was making notes of everything and was constantly helping the legal team with every tiny piece of information about Aryan's past and his childhood that could help the case.

Aryan was granted bail after he spent 21 days under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail. He was arrested on October 3, Sunday by the NCB from an alleged rave party. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail in the same case on Thursday. They are likely to come out of jail on Saturday.