Salman Khan today released his single 'Pyaar Karona' and Shah Rukh Khan loves it. During the chat with his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh was asked if he has watched the song and if he liked it, to which he answered that the song is brilliant. Replying to the tweet, he wrote, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai.." (sic)

The conversation happened during the #AskSRK on Twitter and looks like he has loved the new song by the Bharat actor.

Check out the tweet here:



In the song, Salman has urged his fans to maintain social distancing and not violate the lockdown rules. He has also asked them to take precautions and in some parts, he has suggested them to do something productive at home. The track also has lines from popular patriotic song ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’, which will definitely give you goosebumps.

The song has been co-written by Salman Khan and actor-writer Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Salman is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse and made the song using ‘minimal resources’ available at his disposal. Sharing the song on social media, he wrote, “As India fights COVID-19, let’s join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here’s presenting Pyaar Karona, an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love.”

Meawhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe:Most Wanted Bhai The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next film. Talking to Mid-Day, the director duo said, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.” Reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.