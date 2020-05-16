Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to write down some lockdown lessons that probably all of us are experiencing these days. India is living under lockdown for around two months to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus. In a late-night post on Friday, SRK took to Instagram to write about how we have learned to live without things that we considered necessary in life earlier. The actor added that this lockdown period has also made us realise the importance of people and relationships, and also how those we are currently talking to are the only important people in life. SRK also talked about the value of love and emotions and how that triumph everything else in the world. Also Read - Nashik Police Thanks Akshay Kumar For Donating 500 Smartwatches That Track Symptoms of COVID-19

Here's what his entire note read, "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard… and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!" (sic)

The lockdown period has been trying and challenging for all but it has definitely taught us the value of minimalism and how that’s the only way going forward in life. It has given us an opportunity to reflect back and see how we were leading our lives and whether that’s how it should have been.

