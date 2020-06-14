Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to remember Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on Sunday morning at his residence in Bandra. The actor was 34 years old and the police are currently probing the matter. SRK made a Twitter post and mentioned how Sushant always loved and respected him so much. The superstar expressed his shock and disappointment on the news. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Telescope And Stylish Bikes-Cars

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!!" (sic)

After a few medical reports were discovered from his house by the police, it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput had been taking medicines. However, it’s not yet clear whether he was on anti-depressants or was suffering from any other illness. It is reported that Sushant’s servant saw his dead body hanging to the ceiling fan of his room and he immediately informed the police. The actor’s dead body has currently been taken for the postmortem.

Along with Shah Rukh, the rest of the film industry is in shock too. Condolences have been pouring in for the actor’s friends and family from all the corners. Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Swara Bhasker, Virat Kohli, Raveena Tandon and other prominent names also took to Twitter to express shock and dismay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the actor’s grieving family. The actor’s father and cousin have reportedly left their Patna residence to be in Mumbai. It is reported that Sushant’s dead body will be taken to Patna for the final rites.

May his soul rest in peace!