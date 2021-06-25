Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed shooting for director Sidharth Anand’s Pathan. The movie that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is one of the most awaited movies of King Khan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Nearly 30 Years Long Journey In Bollywood: 'It's More Than Half of My Life'

While Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting for the movie, Deepika and John are likely to join him in the next few days. "Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown caused due to the second wave. Intense shooting schedule awaits SRK who seems to have started the shoot first. We hear John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences," Filmfare reported.

An Instagram user also shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's car parked outside the sets of Pathan in Mumbai, proving that King Khan has resumed shoot.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the film and will be seen as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s boss. However, there is no official statement on the same so far. There are also reports of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie, but there is no confirmation on the same as well.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also celebrating his 29 years long journey in Bollywood as on this day in 1992, his debut movie Deewana was released. Shah Rukh also held an #AskSRK session on Twitter on the occasion and answered several questions. He also talked about his upcoming projects and wrote, “Loudspeakers make announcement…I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts…soon.”