Actor Aamir Khan recently finished the Delhi shooting of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, not many know that he also teamed up with actor Shah Rukh Khan for a special cameo in the film. For those who have eternally been in love with SRK's Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aamir has now emerged as the Lord of the lost dreams. The actor made SRK revisit his most famous character for Laal Singh Chaddha last month before the latter was flying off to the UAE to participate in the IPL 2020.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the team used prosthetics to make SRK look like his younger self as Raj Malhotra from DDLJ as he shot for the scene in which Aamir's character accidentally lands up on the sets of the Aditya Chopra-directorial and meets Shah Rukh Khan. This was to replicate the scene in which the Tom Hanks' character meets Dick Cavett in Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is the remake of the 1994 film.

The daily quoted a source close to the production talking about SRK's role in the film. "The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonderful world," said the source, adding that the whole scene featuring the two superstars will bring a laugh riot on screen.

The daily also reported that Aamir is currently in talks with Salman Khan for another special scene and if everything goes well, Laal Singh Chaddha is going to be the first film featuring the three Khans together. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead while Vijay Setupathi and Mona Singh play other important roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2021.