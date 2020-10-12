Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap is all set to launch her new book, 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. The new book has been reviewed by her industry friends and their responses are hilarious. Shah Rukh Khan also gave his feedback and it is too funny to give it a miss. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!', Shah Rukh Khan Shouts His Iconic Dialogue As Rahul Tripathi Collects his Man of The Match Award

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared review of Shah Rukh where the actor wrote, "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira."

Sharing SRK’s words, Tahira wrote, “Gratitude post! Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases… ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman”

Twinkle Khanna also shared her review and wrote, "Downright honest and delightful with its bouyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind."



Thanking Twinkle, Tahira wrote, “Thank you @twinklerkhanna your writing made me feel that I am not alone in the world with a wry sense of humour! I find not just solace but delight in whatever you write! You have comforted and inspired me in your own way big thank you for appreciating my effort and giving me your love.”

Many other celebrities such as Vidya Balan, rap singer Badshah, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta among others shared their testimonials on the book.