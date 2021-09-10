Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his humorous, smart and cute responses on social media. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a video of his mother-in-law adding that he needs to take dance lessons from her.Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay-Shah Rukh Khan To Share Screen Space in Atlee's Pan-Indian Film?

On Thursday, Gauri Khan took to Twitter sharing an adorable video of her mother on her birthday. In the video, Gauri’s mother can be seen dancing to the song Daddy Cool. “There is no one who can match your steps … happy birthday mom …” Gauri had written while sharing the video clip. However, this caught Shah Rukh Khan’s attention who was quick to retweet and wrote, “Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom-in-law.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pictures With Pune Metro Staff Goes Viral Amid Reports of Him Shooting For Atlee’s Next With Nayanthara

Gauri had also shared the same video on her Instagram account. Several fans and friends including ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Sussanne Khan and others dropped heart emojis and sent love to Gauri’s mother on her birthday. While Farah Khan wrote, “Mind-blowing 😂happy happy birthday to her❤️❤️❤️,” Ekta Kapoor commented, “Woooah killer.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actor has not officially announced any movie after that, he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor was recently spotted in Pune as well and is reportedly shooting for Atlee’s next movie. Even though there is no official confirmation so far, if reports are to be believed, the director has managed to pull a great casting coup with the film starring Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Rana Daggubati.