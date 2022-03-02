Pathaan teaser goes viral: Shah Rukh Khan is back. After a lot of speculation and a long wait, the superstar is finally and officially back with his next movie, Pathaan. Yash Raj Films released the teaser of the film on Wednesday morning and set the internet on fire. While Deepika Padukone and John Abraham can be seen in their respective characters, Shah Rukh Khan‘s face still remains hidden as his voice takes over the video in the background. A silhouette of SRK is seen as the video moves on to reveal the release date of the film – January 25, 2023.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is Back! King Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Share Pathaan's Release Date in Teaser-Watch

SRK's fans have taken over Twitter to express their excitement as King Khan announces his comeback with Pathaan after a hiatus of four years. #Pathan and #ShahRukhKhan started trending on Twitter in no time as the fans made it a celebratory moment on social media. One user wrote, "Ab hoga entertainment shuru 100 tickets mere taraf se the king is back #Pathan (sic)." Another user wrote, "Now "THE KING" is officially back to rule again! He has the power to set the whole Twitter on fire with just one tweet. King for infinity reasons @iamsrk (sic)." Check how SRK's fans are reacting to the Pathaan announcement teaser:

This is Shah Rukh Khan’s world and we’re just living in it. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/8NF5uknCYa — Kung Fu Panda (@TheFluffyyGuy) March 2, 2022

What an announcement. The king is back #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/CMrKVIYr1c — of SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) March 2, 2022

WATCHING #Pathaan announcement gives best feeling bro Afterwards I will see it on my 86 inch TV #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone I waited for this day for 5 years and I cannot stop crying https://t.co/XE0yYXHcqD pic.twitter.com/XT5RJHWjjl — THE BATMAN In 3 days (@avgcinephile) March 2, 2022

I just woke up and see a notification in SRK’s Twitter and…

What a wonderful good morning with #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan

I can’t realize it!! pic.twitter.com/yT85pWWeb2 — •R•J•K•️‍••• (@errejkappa18) March 2, 2022

#Pathaan ke announcement ke intzaar me hi baithe the hum pic.twitter.com/iJfoloSQ87 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) March 2, 2022

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, SRK wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in the cinema on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic).”

The teaser introduces Pathaan as someone who doesn’t belong to any religion and doesn’t have anyone except his nation – India. SRK’s long hair look went viral recently when he was feaured in a commercial ad. Fans can’t wait to see his full look after the release date announcement now. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Pathaan?