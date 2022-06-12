Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Brahmastra revealed: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the major Hindi movies releasing this year. While the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can’t wait to see them together on-screen, a special section of the audience is excited because of Shah Rukh Khan‘s appearance in the film. The actor reportedly has a brief role in the film, the details of which have been kept under wraps so far. However, if fans are to be believed, SRK is playing a big role in the movie and he will be seen locking horns with Ranbir‘s character Shiva in the story.Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia's 'Kesariya' Becomes 'Kumkumala' in Telugu And Fans Love it - See Reactions

A Twitter post that has gone viral among SRK fans lately suggests that the superstar plays the role of a scientist in the movie who has an access to Brahmastra, which, as the story claims, is the most powerful weapon in the entire universe. Crediting the information to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Bada Jaanwar’ wrote, “SRK plays the role of a scientist who is working towards creating a powerful energy from resources around him. He has access to Brahmastra – which is a major source of his energy. He appears in the first 30 minutes of the film.” ~ BW Hungama #Brahmastra #ShahRukhKhan (sic).” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Seek Blessings as They Wrap up Brahmastra's Shooting After 5 Years, PICS

This is interesting considering the makers revealed the first look of all the characters except SRK from the film in the teaser that recently hit the screens. However, fans claimed that they spot Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser when a scene featured a man holding a giant Trishul, standing in front of a big rock emanating fire.

While Ranbir has been shown as the saviour of the world in the promos that have been released so far, seems like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni play the roles of other superheroes who will be helping Ranbir’s Shiva in his quest. And if this information about Shah Rukh’s character is true, then it’s going to be really interesting to see him as a baddie in such a big entertainer. What do you think of SRK as the villain in Brahmastra?

Meanwhile, the trailer of Brahmastra is likely to drop online on June 15 at a mega event. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!