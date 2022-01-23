Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is a superhero not just because of his success in Bollywood, but also for the kind gestures he repeatedly expresses towards his fans. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts as he sent a heartwarming handwritten note to his Egyptian fan who had helped an Indian professor last year. The actor not just sent the note, but also shared three autographed pictures with the Egyptian travel agent, his daughter and one for the professor’s daughter too.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Shahrukh Khan, Faf du Plessis to Quinton de Kock, Dwayne Bravo; Stars MS Dhoni's CSK Will Target

On Sunday, the professor from Ashoka University, Ashwini Deshpande took to Twitter and shared the heartwarming gesture by SRK. "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma," she wrote.

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022



In a Tweet, Ashwini had written about the incident, “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of Shah Rukh Khan. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for Shah Rukh Khan. & he did!.”

Following this, the professor went to Egypt and met the travel agent. She then had also requested Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment send a picture of SRK to the fan. “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!” she had written.

My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks! 😊 https://t.co/Ea9nckNqFm pic.twitter.com/q44KeOVTw7 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 10, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actor has not officially announced any movie after that, he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani.