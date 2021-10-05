Aryan Khan arrest news: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been facing a lot of criticism after his son, Aryan Khan, got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case. The 23-year-old has been sent to NCB custody till October 7. Now, as reported by a news portal, the superstar’s team has requested all the Bollywood celebs to not visit Mannat to meet SRK and his family.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Gets Support From Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Aryan Khan is Being Targeted

The report in India Today mentioned that the actor and other members of his family have been receiving constant messages and calls over the issue with people lining up to show support to him. However, considering the sensitivity of the matter and due to security reasons outside Mannat, the superstar’s team had to make a special request to his Bollywood friends and colleagues. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Sent To NCB Custody Till October 7 In Drugs Probe Case

Earlier on Sunday night, actor Salman Khan visited SRK. Later, Gauri Khan’s friends from the industry, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari also reached there to stand by the family in the difficult times. Reportedly, Karan Johar, who considers Aryan his godchild, also returned from abroad to be with his friend. Also Read - Is NCB Targeting Bollywood? Sameer Wankhede Says 'Nobody is Interested in Reporting Unglamorous Cases'

Meanwhile, Bollywood has shown unanimous support for Aryan on social media. Many celebs have alleged that Aryan and his family are being targeted by the NCB in the alleged case. However, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede refused these reports and mentioned that they are doing their job. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals.”