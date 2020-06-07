Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with big-ticket releases. As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, SRK has a special role in R Madhavan’s debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Helps Toddler Who Tried to Wake up Dead Mother at Railway Platform, Says ‘I Know How it Feels’

Speaking about SRK'S role in R Madhavan's film, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that he plays the role of a journalist. He was quoted as saying, "In Rocketry', he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback."



“Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward”, the source added.

On the other hand, in Brahmastra, SRK has a cameo role where he will be seen playing the role of a scientist, who introduces the world to the all-new fantasy universe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been producing web series for Netflix. Recently, he produced horror series Betaal. Though there has been no official announcement yet, the reports suggest, he will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next venture. Talking on the same lines, the director duo told Mid-Day, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.”



There are also reports that suggest that SRK is in talks with Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee, and Aditya Chopra for their next film.