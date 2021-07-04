Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to work in Alia Bhatt production. King Khan took to Twitter mentioning the same after Alia announced the beginning of her debut production venture Darlings. Also Read - BTS V Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose For Butter Concept Photo, ARMY Calls Him 'Korean Version Of SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan quote-tweeted Alia's tweet and wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!" Alia was quick to reply and accept Shah Rukh Khan's request. "hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite 🤗," she wrote.

In her original tweet, Alia shared a picture of herself and mentioned that she began work for her production debut. "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S – wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors," Alia wrote.

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021

Darlings is a dark comedy and is produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also recently resumed shooting for director Sidharth Anand’s Pathan and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.