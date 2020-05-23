Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown. The gorgeous star kid took to Instagram today to share her stunning pictures and an adorable birthday note from little brother AbRam Khan. The little munchkin wrote, “Happy Birthday to you! You are the best sister in the world”. However, the caption is what that stole the limelight. In the caption, she mentioned that she will be 30 years old in 10 years and looks like the diva is concerned about growing up! Also Read - Ananya Panday Shares a Stunning Photo of Suhana Khan From Alibaug on Latter's 20th Birthday

In the photos, she looks absolutely hot in a bodycon dress teamed up with subtle makeup, winged eyeliner, a dash of lipstick and several pair of earrings. She can be seen posing in the balcony and looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

She captioned it, "I'm gonna be 30 in ten years." (sic)

Take a Look at The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram I’m gonna be 30 in ten years. A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on May 23, 2020 at 3:44am PDT



Suhana is a popular social media star even before making her debut in Bollywood. However, the stunning lady will soon be making her debut and is working towards it.

She has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and spoke about her childhood with her father SRK being a superstar. She was quoted as saying, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

Suhana is currently studying in New York University and has graduated from England’s Ardingly College.