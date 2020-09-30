Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a powerful post hitting back at her trolls who called her ‘kaali’ for her skin tone. In the post, the star kid revealed that she has been called ugly for her skin tone since she was 12-years-old. Now, once again she politely gave it back to the troll who claimed that she ‘got surgery to make her skin tone lighter’. Denying the claim, she wrote, “thank u for the nicest comments/messages and umm no..I didn’t get my skin lightened loll would never. (sic)” Also Read - Suhana Khan FINALLY Gives Back To The Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' For Her Skin Tone, Vouches To End Colourism

On Tuesday evening, she took to Instagram to share her gorgeous picture in a saree followed by a series of hate messages. In the strong-worded post, she wrote, “For all the people who don’t speak Hindi, I just thought I’d give a bit of context. The word for the colour black in Hindi is ‘Kaala’. The word ‘kaali’ is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. And it almost never has positive connotations.”

The 20-year-old started by writing, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

She concluded, “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”