Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan lent her support to Hindustan Unilever‘s decision of dropping ‘fair’ from their famous fairness product named ‘Fair & Lovely.’ The aspiring Bollywood actor took to her Instagram stories to endorse the decision taken in the light of all the anti-racism movements taking place across the world. Suhana simply shared the HU’s official statement in her Instagram stories to show how she feels about the decision that comes years after constant criticism of promoting a product on the basis of white skin prejudice, especially in a country like India where racism is deeply rooted across cultures. Also Read - Hindustan Unilever to Drop 'Fair' From 'Fair & Lovely' Skin Cream Amid Anti-Racism Protest

Vowing to a more inclusive brand appeal, HU’s official statement regarding the removal of the word ‘fair’ from the product read, “We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that’s inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.” (sic) Also Read - Racism Will Not be Tolerated: Rajasthan Royals Blocks User For Directing Racist Abuse

Earlier last month, protests erupted in the whole of the US in support of George Floyd who was killed by a white police officer after being pinned down by neck out of hatred against black people. This resulted in the ‘black lives matter’ movement that slowly took over other countries where people continued to demand justice for the years of oppression that the dark-skinned people have faced, especially in the US where police brutality against black people has been prevalent. Several stars in India also supported the movement and called out racism back home. However, many of them were those who had themselves endorsed fairness products in the past. The names included Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham and Arjun Rampal among others. Also Read - Band-Aid Joins Fight Against Systemic Racism by Rolling Out Diverse Skin Tone Bandages, Will Donate to Black Lives Matter Protest