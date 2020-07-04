Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is an internet sensation and every time, she puts up her photos or videos, it goes insanely viral. Taking to Instagram, she shared a new video flaunting her sexy pout. In the video, the star kid can be seen wearing a black top. She runs her hand through her hair and pots for the camera. Also Read - Saroj Khan Death: Kajol And Shah Rukh Khan Pay Tribute to ‘Coolest Choreographer’ And ‘Genuine Teacher’

Even before her Bollywood debut, Suhana is a social media star and has a massive fan following. While Shah Rukh Khan wants his kids to finish their education before deciding on their career, both Suhana and Aryan Khan are keen on entering the industry. While Suhana wants to be an actor, Aryan wants to become a filmmaker.

Speaking about Suhana, Ananya said earlier in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented…She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Speaking to Vogue, Suhana said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

Suhana is currently studying in New York University and has graduated from England’s Ardingly College. She is currently in Mumbai with her parents.