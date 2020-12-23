As Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 completed 9 years today, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to social media to celebrate the ninth anniversary of his directorial Don 2. Farhan posted a video comprising scenes from Don 2, and wrote on Instagram, “9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2.” He also shared a post on the film on Twitter, and soon the comments section got flooded with fans asking for a third part of the franchise. Also Read - The White Tiger Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav Starrer Is Set For January Release



The action-thriller starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Lara Dutta. Farhan had also helmed the first part, which had released in 2006. It was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original starred Amitabh Bachchan, who played the titular role. The film focussed on a mafia don’s lookalike who is roped in on a secret mission to infiltrate the underworld.

With inputs from IANS!