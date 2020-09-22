Speculations are rife about Shah Rukh Khan‘s film with South filmmaker Atlee. After taking a long break post the release of Zero in 2018, SRK is believed to have signed three big films – Pathan with YRF, a social comedy with Rajkumar Hirani, and this out-and-out commercial entertainer with Atlee. While the fans are awaiting the official confirmation on all three films, here’s something to get them excited already. Also Read - Dream11 IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Luck to Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL Opener, Post Going Viral

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, SRK's film with Atlee is going to see him in a double role. A source close to the film told the daily that the duo has finally zeroed-in on an action drama in which SRK is playing the role of an investigation officer with a top Indian agency. The catch is that he's also playing the role of the criminal in the film. "The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation," said the source.

Considering the work of the filmmaker, three out of four films directed by him feature the protagonist in double or triple roles. "He loves exploring the different aspects of an actor's persona within the same film. He is looking to continue the trend with two diametrically different characters in this film as well," added the source.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the YRF's Pathan that is being directed by Siddharth Anand also features John Abraham in the lead. The actor will reportedly move to begin shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial after finishing Pathan which will be done by the second half of 2021.

SRK is also believed to have been in talks with the Go Goa Gone fame director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an interesting action thriller. As revealed by the daily, the script of the film is locked and the dialogue draft is also ready, however, SRK is yet to give them a final nod.

Apart from all the biggies, SRK has got a special role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as well. He plays the role of a scientist in the action-adventure fantasy featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.